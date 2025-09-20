Estonian Defense Forces Show Flight Path Of Russian Fighter Jets Over Country

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by ERR .

The map shows how Russian planes flew from east to west, parallel to the Estonian border.

Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the area of Vainloo Island and remained there for 12 minutes. The Russian planes had no flight plans, and their transponders were turned off.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry denied that Russian fighter jets had violated Estonian airspace, according to the Russian service of the BBC

The Defense Ministry of the aggressor country stated that on September 19, three MiG-31 fighter jets were allegedly conducting a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region.

They claim that during the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed flight path and did not violate Estonian airspace.

“The flight route of the aircraft was over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometers from the island of Vainloo,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte contacted Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal to discuss the incident involving Russian fighter jets violating the country's airspace, and the Estonian government invited its allies to consult under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte contacted Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal to discuss the incident involving Russian fighter jets violating the country's airspace, and the Estonian government invited its allies to consult under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty

