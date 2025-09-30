Latest Global Rankings Reinforce London Business School's Position As A World Leader In Business Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) London Business School (LBS) has once again reaffirmed its position as one of the world's top business schools, following the release of the latest rankings by Bloomberg Businessweek, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and LinkedIn.

Bloomberg Businessweek has ranked LBS #4 in Europe and the Middle East in its survey of MBA programmes marking the seventh consecutive year that the School has secured a top-five position in the region.

In the newly released QS 2026 Global MBA ranking, the LBS MBA placed #6 worldwide, while LinkedIn positioned it at #10 globally in its list of the Top 100 MBA Programmes, which is based on real-world hiring data and career outcomes for graduates.



Masters in Management: #2 globally

Masters in Financial Analysis: #5 globally Masters in Analytics and Management: #6 globally

LBS also achieved strong results in QS's pre-experience master's programme rankings:

LBS also holds a top ten position in PitchBook's 2025 ranking of the top global universities ranked by number of MBA startup founders. LBS ranks #10 for alumni entrepreneurs who have raised venture capital in the last decade.

These achievements highlight the continued strength of LBS programmes, its commitment to academic excellence, and the success of its graduates across global markets, including the Middle East and Africa.

said,“We are proud to see the School enjoy top ten positions across these rankings, which is reflective of the high-quality learning experience available to students across all our programmes. Our students are not only taught by world-class faculty, renowned globally for their thought-leadership, they also have access to a global community of more than 56,000 alumni, all of which provides a transformative learning experience to students.”

He added,“Our presence in the Middle East, through our Dubai campus and executive education programmes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enables us to contribute directly to the region's business and economic transformation. We are committed to equipping leaders in the GCC and beyond with the skills, insights, and global networks they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive and dynamic landscape.”

With a long-standing presence in the Middle East, including a dedicated campus in Dubai, LBS continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the region's future business leaders. The School also has a strong footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it delivers world-class executive education programmes designed to support the Kingdom's transformation agenda and equip senior leaders with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. These latest rankings further underscore LBS's reputation for delivering an education that combines world-class research, practical relevance, and global impact.