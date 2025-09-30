Latest Global Rankings Reinforce London Business School's Position As A World Leader In Business Education
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) London Business School (LBS) has once again reaffirmed its position as one of the world's top business schools, following the release of the latest rankings by Bloomberg Businessweek, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and LinkedIn.
Bloomberg Businessweek has ranked LBS #4 in Europe and the Middle East in its survey of MBA programmes marking the seventh consecutive year that the School has secured a top-five position in the region. In the newly released QS 2026 Global MBA ranking, the LBS MBA placed #6 worldwide, while LinkedIn positioned it at #10 globally in its list of the Top 100 MBA Programmes, which is based on real-world hiring data and career outcomes for graduates. LBS also achieved strong results in QS's pre-experience master's programme rankings:
-
Masters in Management: #2 globally
Masters in Financial Analysis: #5 globally
Masters in Analytics and Management: #6 globally
