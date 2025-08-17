Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Of Critical Infrastructure In Kherson Region Injures Two Civilians

2025-08-17 02:05:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was issued by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .

The shelling affected numerous settlements, including Kozatske, Beryslav, Kostyrka, Novoraisk, Bilozerka, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Olhivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Novovoskresenske, Kyselivka, Tomyna Balka, Rakivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Sadove, Berehove, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Rozliv, Klapaia, Dorosne, Komyshany, Osokorivka, Darivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Naddniprianske, Novooleksandrivka, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Ukrainka, Urozhaine, Nadiivka, and the city of Kherson.

Read also: Russian forces launch 505 strikes across Zaporizhzhia region in past 24 hours

Russian troops targeted residential areas and vital infrastructure, damaging two private homes and destroying a civilian vehicle. Two people were wounded as a result of the attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, construction of a new protective structure has been completed at a local school in Vysokopillia, Kherson region.

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109937589

