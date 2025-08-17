Kuwait Justice Min. Forms Cmte To Review Real Estate, Renting Laws

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait issued a decision on Sunday to form a specialized committee to look into developing legislation concerning renting as well as organizing the real estate union's laws.
Al-Sumait told KUNA that the committee will prepare the legal framework for renting, setting it up for transfer into digital platforms, a step encouraging balance among parties engaged business.
He went on to say that setting a legal framework to organize the union of real estate owners, which would help boost governance and transparency.
The committee comprises of top legal experts and personnel, he affirmed, noting that it would commence work through consultation with other state entities and the private sector connected with residential and commercial real estate. (end)
