403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Justice Min. Forms Cmte To Review Real Estate, Renting Laws
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait issued a decision on Sunday to form a specialized committee to look into developing legislation concerning renting as well as organizing the real estate union's laws.
Al-Sumait told KUNA that the committee will prepare the legal framework for renting, setting it up for transfer into digital platforms, a step encouraging balance among parties engaged business.
He went on to say that setting a legal framework to organize the union of real estate owners, which would help boost governance and transparency.
The committee comprises of top legal experts and personnel, he affirmed, noting that it would commence work through consultation with other state entities and the private sector connected with residential and commercial real estate. (end)
ns
Al-Sumait told KUNA that the committee will prepare the legal framework for renting, setting it up for transfer into digital platforms, a step encouraging balance among parties engaged business.
He went on to say that setting a legal framework to organize the union of real estate owners, which would help boost governance and transparency.
The committee comprises of top legal experts and personnel, he affirmed, noting that it would commence work through consultation with other state entities and the private sector connected with residential and commercial real estate. (end)
ns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment