Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea And India Deepen Strategic Ties In High-Level Talks

South Korea And India Deepen Strategic Ties In High-Level Talks


2025-08-17 01:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a move to bolster bilateral relations, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a high-level meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday.

Azernews reports, the two diplomats engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation across key strategic sectors. According to a statement from South Korea's foreign ministry, the dialogue focused on economic security, supply chain resilience, cutting-edge technologies, and defense collaboration.

Following the meeting, Minister Jaishankar described the talks as“productive,” highlighting the broad scope of issues addressed - from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to clean energy and defense innovation.

“We explored new areas of synergy and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing a future-oriented partnership,” Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

The visit reflects growing momentum in India–South Korea relations, with both countries seeking to diversify economic partnerships and enhance strategic autonomy amid shifting global dynamics.

MENAFN17082025000195011045ID1109937493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search