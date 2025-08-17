Donald Trump Hands Putin 'Peace Letter' From Melania - Reads: 'Some Children Are Forced To Carry A Quiet Laughter'

MENAFN - Live Mint) At the Alaska summit, U.S. President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a special letter written by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, urging Putin to pursue peace for the sake of children.

On Saturday, the First Lady's office shared a Fox News article on X featuring the brief letter, coming a day after the high-profile meeting between Trump and Putin ended without a breakthrough.

According to Fox News, Putin read the“peace letter” immediately after Trump handed it over, in the presence of both delegations.

What does the letter say?

“In today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them,” read the letter, which was signed by the first lady and did not mention Ukraine by name, as reported by AFP.

"Mr Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," it added.“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone -- you serve humanity itself.”

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," the letter read.“It is time.”

In July, the US president had said that his wife, who was born in Slovenia, had helped change his thinking about Putin.

“I go home, I tell the first lady, 'you know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation,'” Trump said.

“And she said, 'Oh really? Another city was just hit.'”

Trump attempted a rapprochement with Putin shortly after starting his second term, having campaigned on a pledge to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

In the early months of his new term, Trump primarily blamed Ukraine for the failure to reach a deal but gradually grew frustrated with Putin's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

Before the Alaska summit, Trump warned of“severe consequences” if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire.

However, after meeting with Putin, Trump abandoned his call for a ceasefire, stating that the best way to end the war is to move directly toward a peace agreement.

Putin has consistently advocated for negotiating a final peace deal-a tactic that Ukraine and its European allies criticise as a way for Russia to buy time and consolidate its gains on the battlefield.

(With inputs from AFP)