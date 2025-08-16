Kashmiri Gastroenterologist Marks 50Th Successful POEM Procedure
POEM, a cutting-edge, scarless endoscopic treatment, is considered a revolutionary alternative to conventional open surgery for achalasia.
It requires immense technical skill and is performed at only a few elite medical centers globally.
Dr. Raina is the only doctor in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh performing such high-end Third space endoscopic procedures, including STER, EFTR, G-POEM, and ESD and many other endoscopic procedures like interventional EUS procedures and Bariatric Obesity procedures like TORe and ESG techniques represent the pinnacle of minimally invasive GI surgery, mastered by only a select group of gastroenterologists worldwide.
Over the past few years, Dr. Raina has earned international acclaim in the field of advanced GI endoscopy. He has been regularly invited as a live demonstrator, expert commentator, and faculty at leading global conferences in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, showcasing his expertise to audiences across continents.Read Also 'Worm Infections Cause Tiredness, Malnutrition In Children' JLNM Hospital Faces Equipment Shortage, Substantial Funds Remain Unspent
This milestone not only highlights Dr. Raina's exceptional skill and dedication also places Kashmir on the global map of advanced endoscopic innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment