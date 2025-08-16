Kashmiri Gastroenterologist Marks 50Th Successful POEM Procedure

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a groundbreaking achievement, renowned Kashmiri Gastroenterologist Dr Hameed Raina has successfully performed his 50th Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)-a minimally invasive procedure for Achalasia Cardia, a rare esophageal motility disorder that causes severe difficulty in swallowing and regurgitation. The patient, a 47 year old woman who had silently suffered for over a decade, experienced complete relief following the intervention. She was discharged home the next day of the procedure .

POEM, a cutting-edge, scarless endoscopic treatment, is considered a revolutionary alternative to conventional open surgery for achalasia.

It requires immense technical skill and is performed at only a few elite medical centers globally.

Dr. Raina is the only doctor in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh performing such high-end Third space endoscopic procedures, including STER, EFTR, G-POEM, and ESD and many other endoscopic procedures like interventional EUS procedures and Bariatric Obesity procedures like TORe and ESG techniques represent the pinnacle of minimally invasive GI surgery, mastered by only a select group of gastroenterologists worldwide.

Over the past few years, Dr. Raina has earned international acclaim in the field of advanced GI endoscopy. He has been regularly invited as a live demonstrator, expert commentator, and faculty at leading global conferences in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, showcasing his expertise to audiences across continents.

This milestone not only highlights Dr. Raina's exceptional skill and dedication also places Kashmir on the global map of advanced endoscopic innovation.