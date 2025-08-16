Russian Drone Targets Rescuers In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the attack on Facebook .

On the morning of August 16, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeted emergency workers as they were extinguishing a warehouse fire.

The strike damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military launched 431 strikes on 14 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple injuries.