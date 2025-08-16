Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Targets Rescuers In Zaporizhzhia Region


2025-08-16 08:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the attack on Facebook .

On the morning of August 16, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeted emergency workers as they were extinguishing a warehouse fire.

The strike damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Read also: Missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, wounds one

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military launched 431 strikes on 14 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple injuries.

