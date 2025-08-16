Russian Drone Targets Rescuers In Zaporizhzhia Region
On the morning of August 16, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeted emergency workers as they were extinguishing a warehouse fire.
The strike damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured, the State Emergency Service emphasized.Read also: Missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, wounds one
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military launched 431 strikes on 14 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple injuries.
