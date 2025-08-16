Vsee And Tele911 Ceos Unveil Digital Health And AI Technology To Reduce Administrative Burdens

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSee)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VSee announces an exclusive webinar exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming clinical documentation and relieving one of healthcare's biggest administrative challenges.Join Chief Strategy Officer Becky Wai as she sits down with Tele911 CEO Dr. Ramon Lizardo, MD, MBA, and VSee CEO Dr. Milton Chen, PhD, to discuss how Tele911-the nation's largest virtual emergency medicine service-reduced clinical documentation time 93% using VSee AI Doctor Notes as well as how its leveraging VSee's digital health platform to drive the success of its virtual care business model. The discussion will also highlight broader trends in AI and digital innovation shaping the future of healthcare delivery-streamline workflows, enable scalable virtual care, ease provider workloads, and drive better patient outcomes.Attendees will gain practical insights on:- Deploying AI-driven documentation in demanding care environments- Evaluating key considerations when implementing AI solutions- Broader trends shaping the future of clinical support technologiesThis is a must-attend event for healthcare executives, clinical leaders, and digital health innovators looking to transform their approach to documentation and provider support.Webinar Details:- Host: Becky Wai, MBA (2026), Chief Strategy Officer, VSee- Featured Speakers: Dr. Ramon Lizardo, MD, MBA (CEO, Tele911); Dr. Milton Chen, PhD (CEO, VSee)- When: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11 am PT / 2 pm ET- Register:

Anne Chang

VSee

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.