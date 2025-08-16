The United Steelworkers Union Condemns Federal Government Interference In Flight Attendants' Bargaining Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director, Marty Warren, issued the following statement on the federal government's decision to intervene in the labour dispute between Air Canada and its flight attendants:

“By stepping in to shut down these negotiations and force workers back to work, the federal government is denying flight attendants their constitutional right to bargain collectively and, if necessary, to take strike action. This is a serious attack on workers' rights and sets a dangerous precedent that should worry all workers in Canada.

We've seen this movie before – WestJet mechanics, CN Rail and CPKC workers, and Canada Post workers – and it always ends the same way: delayed settlements, employers emboldened to hold out for concessions and worse outcomes for workers. The best deals are reached at the bargaining table, not through political interference that weakens the voices of workers.

Flight attendants have been negotiating in good faith to address serious concerns about wages, scheduling, unpaid time and working conditions. They deserve the chance to reach a fair and negotiated settlement, free from government actions that always tip the scales in favour of the employer. We stand in solidarity with CUPE flight attendants in their fight for respect, equitable labour conditions, and a fair collective agreement.

Ottawa's choice to undermine the bargaining process is an unacceptable assault on free collective bargaining rights. This decision not only weakens these workers, but also those who depend on fair negotiations to protect their jobs and working conditions.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact:

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications Department - ... / 647-522-1630