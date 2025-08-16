Iranian President To Pay Official Visit To Armenia
"The visit will last for two days," Sanai said.
Following his trip to Yerevan, President Pezeshkian is also scheduled to visit Belarus.
According to the adviser, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and business sectors, and to sign several cooperation agreements.
