Iranian President To Pay Official Visit To Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make an official visit to Armenia on August 18,reports, citing the Iranian President's adviser Mehdi Sanai.

"The visit will last for two days," Sanai said.

Following his trip to Yerevan, President Pezeshkian is also scheduled to visit Belarus.

According to the adviser, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and business sectors, and to sign several cooperation agreements.