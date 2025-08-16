Baloch Activist Calls Pak Army's Rocket Force Command 'Sham And Empty Bluster'

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Aug 16 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch on Saturday slammed Pakistan's newly launched Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC), calling it as a "sham and empty bluster" running on borrowed fumes.

"Pakistan's puppet Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), trembling with fear, read out a script prepared by the military junta on August 14. While reading, he repeatedly glanced at the Generals, whose facial expressions revealed that Pakistan's new so-called Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) is nothing but a sham and empty bluster," Mir posted on X.

The human rights activist alleged that Pakistan is paying salaries to its defence personnel by plundering Balochistan's mineral wealth, stating that the looting will no longer be permitted. He asserted that the so-called "ARFC Pakistan dream" is powered by Balochistan's resources and the province stands ready to cut off that power supply.

"We assure our friendly nations that Balochistan is on the path to emerging as a prosperous country in the region, sovereign over its own minerals, oil and gas, seas, land, and skies, and prepared to secure its airspace against any hostile designs from Pakistan," Mir stated.

He claimed that Pakistan's tanks are once again running out of fuel; its missiles nearing the end of their operational capacity; and, its aircraft will no longer be allowed to cross Balochistan's skies.

The“brave and patriotic” people of Balochistan along with millions of determined citizens, Mir said, have resolved that the responsibility for the region's peace, prosperity, and defence will now rest with Balochistan itself.

The human rights activist emphasised that it is the“moral, political, and diplomatic duty” of the international community to strengthen Balochistan's defensive capabilities in every possible way, so that "Pakistan's mercenary military", belonging to an artificial state, is never again given the opportunity to spread instability and unrest in the region.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.