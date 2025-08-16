MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press ReleaseAugust 16, 2025

Marcoleta opens Senate probe on anomalous flood control projects August 19

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta will begin its probe on anomalous flood control projects on Tuesday, August 19.

Leading the inquiry will be daunting, Marcoleta admitted, considering the enormity of the multi-billion projects, and the complexity of untangling the web of corruption within the public works system. But the task could be accomplished with the cooperation of key resource persons and the help of the public, he added.

"Sa Martes uumpisahan ko na yung flood control investigation sa Blue Ribbon. Medyo challenging yan, mahirap talaga sa laki ng problemang kinakaharap natin d'yan," the senator stated in the program 'Sa Ganang Mamamayan' on Net 25.

"Ngunit ako'y naniniwala na kaya nating imbestigahan yan. Makipag-cooperate lang ang taong bayan, matutukoy natin kung sino may mga kasalanan d'yan," he assured.

Marcoleta said that the probe will not focus solely on contractors in question, but will also try to uncover the public officials who shamelessly profit from flood control. In the end, he said it is entire communities which suffer from destructive flooding, due to the substandard projects.

He noted that after corrupt officials have taken their 'cuts' from the contractor, more than half the cost of the project would have already been spent. "Saan mo ngayon kukunin? Kaya nga yung quality, yung integrity, ng ginawang project ay talagang nasasakripisyo," he lamented.

Marcoleta has this message for contractors: "Sabihin n'yo kung magkano binibigay n'yo sa mga taong gobyerno para hindi kayo ang madidikdik d'yan. O yan lang muna ang aking masasabi."

He also called on the public to help in the Senate inquiry. "Lahat po ng mamamayan na may kakayahan na makipag-ugnayan sa aking opisina, basta po may maitutulong kayo tatanggapin po namin yan, lalong-lalo na ang mga information na reliable. May mga litrato po kayo, napaka importante po n'yan," said the senator.

"Ngayon pa lang marami nang nagfi-feed sa akin, kinakailangan lang i-screen mo lahat, kinakailangang i-vet mo lahat kasi baka ang iba gumawa na, baka mamaya AI, di naman pala [totoo]," he continued.

The organizational meeting and first public hearing of the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation will be held on Tuesday, 10:00 am at the Senate session hall.

Marcoleta: Imbestigasyon sa maanomalyang flood control projects, kasado na sa Agosto 19

Sisimulan na ang imbestigasyon ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC) sa maanomalyang flood control projects sa darating na Martes, Agosto 19.

Ayon kay Senador Rodante D. Marcoleta, Chairman ng BRC, sadyang mahirap, ngunit kakayanin ng komite na isagawa ang tungkulin nitong ungkatin ang malalim na korapsyon sa likod ng mga palyadong proyekto, na naghahatid ng pagdurusa sa milyun-milyong Pilipino tuwing bumabaha.

"Sa Martes uumpisahan ko na yung flood control investigation sa Blue Ribbon. Medyo challenging yan, mahirap talaga sa laki ng problemang kinakaharap natin d'yan," ayon sa senador sa programang 'Sa Ganang Mamamayan' sa Net 25.

"Ngunit ako'y naniniwala na kaya nating imbestigahan yan. Makipag-cooperate lang ang taong bayan, matutukoy natin kung sino may mga kasalanan d'yan," paniniguro nya.

Hindi lang basta mga contractor ang tututukan ng BRC, ngunit sisikapin din nitong tukuyin ang mga tiwaling opisyal na namumorsyento sa flood control projects.

Ayon kay Marcoleta, matapos kumubra ng kani-kanilang porsyento ang mga tiwaling kawani, ay katumbas na ng mahigit kalahati ng badyet ang nagagasta para sa aktwal na proyekto.

"Saan mo ngayon kukunin? Kaya nga yung quality, yung integrity, ng ginawang project ay talagang nasasakripisyo," aniya.

Kung kaya't may mariing mensahe ang senador sa mga contractor: "Sabihin n'yo kung magkano binibigay n'yo sa mga taong gobyerno para hindi kayo ang madidikdik d'yan. O yan lang muna ang aking masasabi."

Samantala, nanawagan din si Marcoleta sa mga mamamayan na makiisa sa layunin ng BRC: "Lahat po ng mamamayan na may kakayahan na makipag-ugnayan sa aking opisina, basta po may maitutulong kayo tatanggapin po namin yan, lalong-lalo na ang mga information na reliable. May mga litrato po kayo, napaka importante po n'yan."

"Ngayon pa lang marami nang nagfi-feed sa akin, kinakailangan lang i-screen mo lahat, kinakailangang i-vet mo lahat kasi baka ang iba gumawa na, baka mamaya AI, di naman pala [totoo]," dagdag pa nya.

Ang organizational meeting at unang public hearing ng Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation (pormal na pangalan ng BRC) ay gaganapin sa Martes, 10:00 ng umaga sa Senate session hall.

