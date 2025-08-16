Trinamool, BJP Exchange Barbs As Trailer Launch Of 'The Bengal Files' Gets Disrupted

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) A political row has erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday alleged that Kolkata Police prevented the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film The Bengal Files, which is based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots.

The trailer was scheduled to be released at a five-star hotel in the city on Saturday afternoon. However, the trailer launch of film was disrupted with the Agnihotri alleging that it was“dictatorship and fascism”.

"If this is not dictatorship or fascism, then what is? Law and order in your state has failed, and that is why everyone supports The Bengal Files. I don't know on whose orders this is happening," Agnihotri said earlier in the day.

Following the development, Union Minister of State for education and the department of the north-eastern region (DoNER), Sukanta Majumdar described it as shameful incident taking place in the land of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Using his X handle, Majumdar said, "In the land of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, West Bengal has once again witnessed a shameful episode that shatters every limit of democratic decency. Words are simply inadequate to condemn what has just taken place."

He further said: "This is not merely disgraceful-it is yet another chilling reminder of how Bengal today is being ruled under jungle-raj, anarchy, and authoritarian arrogance, intoxicated with the politics of appeasement. I strongly and unequivocally condemn this despicable act. Today, not only Bengal but the entire nation has seen how a filmmaker and his team of artists were insulted and humiliated in broad daylight."

BJP leader Jagannath Chatterjee termed it as an unfortunate incident. "Freedom of expression is one of the pillars of Indian democracy. Why can't a movie be made in West Bengal? Why can't a trailer be shown? Can the truth be suppressed like this? Today is the day in 1946 when Suhrawardy called for direct action. 40,000 Hindu Bengalis were killed. If that movie made on that truth is shown today, then why is the ruling party of this state afraid of it?"

Responding BJP leaders' statements, the Trinamool Congress said attempts are being made to portray West Bengal in poor light ahead of 2026 state Assembly polls.

"Earlier a film named The Kashmir Files was launched and BJP lost the Assembly elections there. Now they are making The Bengal Files. People of the state are not interested in such films. They know it very well and that's why they are creating a ruckus to get media attention. Their true intention is to paint a poor picture of Bengal before the world," said Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC state spokesperson.

Attacking Vivek Agnihotri, Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said that the filmmaker does this cheap drama before the release of his every movie. "People don't watch his movies anyway. So he tries to make the movie a hit by using these stunts. This drama was also held during the release of the Kashmir Files. This is a common strategy. Perhaps the five-star hotel he booked for the trailer launch had some payment issues. The hotel authorities must have banned him because they didn't receive the full payment," said the TMC leader.