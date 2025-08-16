Rahul Gandhi Trying To Create Fake Narrative: MP BJP On Bihar SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya blasted Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to create a "fake narrative" about the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Vijayvargiya said that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is not a new process, but it happens in every state.

"The vote revision is a simple process ahead of the election, and that is happening in Bihar. This exercise is to delete the names of those who died and add new voters to the list. But Rahul Gandhi is trying to create a fake narrative through his fake claims of irregularities," Vijayvargiya said.

Amid heated debate on SIR and alleged "voter theft" allegations from the entire Opposition bloc, Vijayvargiya questioned the eligibility of Congress Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that when your mother (Sonia Gandhi) wasn't an Indian citizen, how her name was added to the voter list? Isn't it a vote theft issue?" Vijayvargiya was heard saying in a video message he shared on his official social media handle X on Saturday.

The Congress-led Opposition has been raising serious allegations against the ruling BJP and the ECI over alleged irregularities in the electoral process in the country.

Along with heated debate, Congress has been hitting the streets across the country for the last couple of weeks.

In a fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on social media with the caption 'Laapata votes', though he didn't mention ECI directly in his social media post.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Ab aur nahin, Janta jag gayee hai (no more stealing of votes, people have awakened now)."

Congress wrote, "Stealing your vote is stealing your rights. Let's all raise our voices against vote theft and protect our rights."