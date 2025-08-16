403
Russian officials criticize Western media for overblown reaction on Alaska's summit
(MENAFN) Russian officials have criticized Western media for what they call an overblown reaction to US President Donald Trump’s warm reception of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the three-hour Anchorage talks, marking Putin’s first visit to the US in more than ten years. The Russian leader was welcomed with a red carpet, a flyover of US fighter jets, and a joint ride with Trump in the US president’s limousine to the summit location.
Although no agreement on Ukraine was announced, Putin described the discussions as constructive, while Trump labeled the meeting “warm” and suggested that Moscow and Washington “are pretty close” to resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Zakharova said Western media have descended into “frenzy bordering on complete madness” over the honors extended to Putin. “For three years they spoke of Russia’s isolation, and today they saw a red carpet rolled out to meet the Russian president in the US,” she remarked.
Reports indicate that some outlets are portraying the Alaska summit as a diplomatic victory for Moscow. Coverage highlighted the contrast with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, whose February visit to Washington was fraught with tension. During that trip, Trump accused Zelensky of disrespect, questioned his gratitude for US aid, and claimed he was “gambling with World War III.”
