Washington's leaders oppose fed order to assign “emergency” police chief

City leaders in Washington, DC, quickly opposed a federal order designating an “emergency” police chief with full authority over the capital’s police force, intensifying tensions between local officials and the federal government.US Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the Thursday order instructing the mayor and police department to recognize Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as the city’s “emergency police commissioner,” granting him complete control over law enforcement during the federal intervention.The directive was met with immediate criticism from Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who said they would resist compliance with the order.The move also signaled the official start of federal oversight of the city’s police operations and instructed officials to end sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

MENAFN16082025000045017281ID1109936060