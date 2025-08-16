Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Washington's leaders oppose fed order to assign “emergency” police chief

Washington's leaders oppose fed order to assign “emergency” police chief


2025-08-16 05:11:53
(MENAFN)
City leaders in Washington, DC, quickly opposed a federal order designating an “emergency” police chief with full authority over the capital’s police force, intensifying tensions between local officials and the federal government.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the Thursday order instructing the mayor and police department to recognize Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as the city’s “emergency police commissioner,” granting him complete control over law enforcement during the federal intervention.

The directive was met with immediate criticism from Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who said they would resist compliance with the order.

The move also signaled the official start of federal oversight of the city’s police operations and instructed officials to end sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

MENAFN16082025000045017281ID1109936060

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search