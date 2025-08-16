403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Washington's leaders oppose fed order to assign “emergency” police chief
(MENAFN)
City leaders in Washington, DC, quickly opposed a federal order designating an “emergency” police chief with full authority over the capital’s police force, intensifying tensions between local officials and the federal government.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the Thursday order instructing the mayor and police department to recognize Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as the city’s “emergency police commissioner,” granting him complete control over law enforcement during the federal intervention.
The directive was met with immediate criticism from Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who said they would resist compliance with the order.
The move also signaled the official start of federal oversight of the city’s police operations and instructed officials to end sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
City leaders in Washington, DC, quickly opposed a federal order designating an “emergency” police chief with full authority over the capital’s police force, intensifying tensions between local officials and the federal government.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the Thursday order instructing the mayor and police department to recognize Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, as the city’s “emergency police commissioner,” granting him complete control over law enforcement during the federal intervention.
The directive was met with immediate criticism from Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who said they would resist compliance with the order.
The move also signaled the official start of federal oversight of the city’s police operations and instructed officials to end sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment