403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PBS Approves 21 Percent Budget Reduction After Federal Funding Cuts
(MENAFN) The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has approved a significant 21% budget reduction, prompted by a series of federal funding cuts, media reported Friday. The decision, which was made by PBS' board on Wednesday, also includes a $35 million reduction in dues that local stations pay.
As a result of the cuts, PBS anticipates a decline in revenue from its member stations, many of which are grappling with their own financial challenges.
The move follows the passage of new legislation last month, which reduced funding by approximately $1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the nonprofit organization that funds both PBS and NPR. This reduction has placed PBS at a greater disadvantage compared to NPR, given its historical reliance on CPB support.
In addition to the CPB cuts, PBS also lost $23 million in funding from the Department of Education that had been earmarked for children's programming.
While the full impact of these budget cuts on PBS' daily operations is still uncertain, layoffs are expected in the coming months.
Earlier this month, CPB announced it would cease operations after the loss of its funding, with most of its positions set to end by the close of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
As a result of the cuts, PBS anticipates a decline in revenue from its member stations, many of which are grappling with their own financial challenges.
The move follows the passage of new legislation last month, which reduced funding by approximately $1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the nonprofit organization that funds both PBS and NPR. This reduction has placed PBS at a greater disadvantage compared to NPR, given its historical reliance on CPB support.
In addition to the CPB cuts, PBS also lost $23 million in funding from the Department of Education that had been earmarked for children's programming.
While the full impact of these budget cuts on PBS' daily operations is still uncertain, layoffs are expected in the coming months.
Earlier this month, CPB announced it would cease operations after the loss of its funding, with most of its positions set to end by the close of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment