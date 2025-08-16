Janmashtami 2025: Bollywood And South Stars Who Brought Lord Krishna Alive On Screen

Janmashtami is celebrated nationwide with devotion. On this occasion, we revisit iconic portrayals of Lord Krishna by Bollywood and South Indian actors who brought the deity to life on the silver screen.

Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Everyone is immersed in devotion, worshiping the beloved deity from common people to celebrities. On this auspicious occasion, let us take a look at some memorable portrayals of Lord Krishna by Bollywood and South Indian film stars.

1. Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl (2019)

Ayushmann Khurrana briefly appeared in the avatar of Lord Krishna in the film Dream Girl. The scene was part of a song sequence, where his look as Krishna was both entertaining and striking. The film, directed by Raj Shandilya and co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, was made on a budget of ₹28 crores and went on to earn ₹200 crores at the box office, becoming a major hit.

2. N. T. Rama Rao – A Legendary Krishna

Veteran South Indian actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) is considered one of the most iconic portrayals of Lord Krishna in Indian cinema. He played Krishna in 17 films, including classics like Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Daana Veera Soora Karna, and Karna. His portrayal was so revered that many fans began to worship him as a divine figure. NTR's career began in the 1950s, an era when mythological films dominated the industry.

3. Krishnakumar in Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Actor Krishnakumar portrayed Lord Krishna in the science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film featured a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. With a massive budget of ₹600 crores, the film grossed ₹1200 crores globally and was declared a superhit.

4. Pawan Kalyan in Gopala Gopala (2015)

Power star Pawan Kalyan took on the divine role of Lord Krishna in the Telugu film Gopala Gopala. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film also starred Venkatesh, Shriya Saran, and Mithun Chakraborty. Made on a budget of ₹12 crores, the film collected ₹88 crores at the box office and was well-received by audiences.

5. Akshay Kumar in OMG: Oh My God! (2012)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar played a modern-day incarnation of Lord Krishna in OMG: Oh My God!. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role, with supporting performances by Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, and others. With a modest budget of ₹20 crores, the film earned nearly ₹150 crores and was praised for its thought-provoking storyline.

6. Sachin in Gopal Krishna (1979)

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar portrayed the young Lord Krishna in Gopal Krishna, a film by Rajshri Productions. Released in 1979, the movie also starred Zarina Wahab and was based on stories from the Bhagavata Purana. The film remains a classic depiction of Lord Krishna's childhood and divine playfulness.