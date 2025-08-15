UAE: AC On But Car Still Hot? Tips To Prevent Cooling Failure

As temperatures rise during the summer , the need for an efficiently operating car air conditioning system increases. However, many drivers face unexpected problems with the cooling system, which can even lead to its complete failure.

This not only makes the driving experience uncomfortable but can also lead to safety issues such as driver fatigue and reduced concentration. Experts emphasise that a significant portion of these breakdowns can be avoided by adhering to correct operating procedures and avoiding common mistakes.

Experts detailed how to turn on the AC correctly: The driver should first start the car, open the windows, and use the outside air setting to expel hot air from the car.

After letting the engine run for about a minute, the motorist can switch to the "recirculation" mode, after the air inside the vehicle has cooled and gradually close the windows.

Engineer Mohanad Nabil Nashwan, owner of Mobile Garage Dubai/Mobile Workshop, told Khaleej Times that one of the most common mistakes impacting the efficiency of the AC system is turning off the car without turning off the AC. This behavior puts pressure on the operating system during engine restarts, which can lead to compressor damage over time.

Effect of smoking

For smokers in the car, it's crucial to note that this can contribute to AC failure. "Using the 'recirculation' mode for extended periods, especially in an environment with smoke, leads to the accumulation of these odours inside the cooling unit (evaporator),” said Nashwan.

"This air circulates inside the car without being refreshed from the outside, and the buildup of odours leads to clogging in the internal filter, reducing cooling efficiency and resulting in impure air," he added.

He also warned against incorrectly using adhesives to seal leaks, such as substances similar to 'super glue,' which could cause corrosion in the internal components of the system.

Regular maintenance is not a luxury, but a necessity to keep the AC running efficiently. By following certain maintenance tips , motorists can take proactive steps to ensure your AC's performance:



Cleaning or replacing the internal filter every 30,000km or with every three oil changes.

Checking the refrigerant pressure using specialised tools, ensuring that the pressure is between 30-35 in the low line and around 200 in the high line. Monitoring the radiator water level and engine oil, as neglecting these fluids can lead to thermal issues directly affecting the AC.

Common failures

One of the most common failures is the sudden stoppage of the cooling function or strange odours when the AC is turned on. "The first thing to check is the temperature setting. If the condition doesn't improve, there might be a refrigerant leak or an issue with the compressor or evaporator," said Nashwan.

He noted that if a driver notices musty smells or stale air, this is an indicator of odour or mold buildup within the system, requiring filter cleaning or replacement.

"Remember, if you suspect a cooling issue or a leak in the system, it's best not to run the AC. This responsible action can prevent further damage. Instead, consult a specialised workshop or a mobile service to check gas pressure, detect leaks, and inspect the filters, wiring, evaporator, and compressor," he noted.

Nashwan recommended the following steps to improve the AC's effectiveness in extreme heat: "Start the AC on the outside air setting first, then switch to the internal recirculation once the car temperature decreases. Be careful not to turn on the AC immediately as you start driving, especially at high speeds. Make sure the filters are clean, and fluids are sufficiently filled."

Things to look for when buying a car

Nashwan advised checking the cooling performance while stationary when inspecting a new or used car. "If the cooling starts within two to three minutes without pressing the gas pedal, that's a good sign. If the AC doesn't get cold until the car starts moving, there might be a problem with the compressor."

He noted, "The size of the air vents does not necessarily reflect cooling efficiency; even cars with small vents can have excellent AC performance as long as the system is functioning properly."

He stressed the importance of following these guidelines to ensure that the AC does not fail quickly:



Do not turn on the AC immediately after starting the car; wait for the oil to circulate.

Turn off the AC before turning off the engine. Do not leave the car running with the AC on for long periods while stationary.

"Adhering to these simple tips could save drivers from many breakdowns and ensure a comfortable and safe drive throughout the summer months," Nashwan said.