Ajman E-Scooter Ban: UAE Residents Recount Near-Misses, Say 'Safety Paramount'

The decision to ban the use of e-scooters in Ajman would inconvenience some commuters but must have come after a lot of careful consideration, a road safety expert says. Meanwhile, some residents said that the move was an understandable decision for the safety of the community.

“Authorities don't take such measures without a lot of thought,” said Dr Eng. Mustafa Aldah, founder of MA Traffic Consulting.“There must be something major behind this decision, and in the coming days it will become clearer.”

He noted that while most road users follow traffic laws, a reckless minority creates risks that can lead to severe accidents.“All it takes is one injury or fatality to have a huge repercussion in society,” he added.

It was on Friday that all Ajman Police announced that the use of electric scooters of all types would be prohibited on public streets. Last month, it issued an advisory asking riders of e-scooters and two-wheelers to follow rules on the road, warning against the use of unauthorised electric bicycles and scooters.

Ajman resident Asha Jamal said that she understood why the move was important.“During last Ramadan, I almost met with an accident when an e-scooter came towards me as the rider was was going in the wrong direction,” she said.“The ban may be miserable for many but the safety of the road users and the e-scooter users themselves are paramount.”

In 2024 alone, the city recorded 254 accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles, resulting in 10 fatalities and 259 injuries. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi police released a video which highlighted the dangers of improper e-scooter use in public and residential areas, drawing strong reactions from residents across the UAE.

Lack of proper knowledge

Dr Aldah stressed that many e-scooter riders lack proper road knowledge, as some have never held a driving license. He described common dangerous practices, including riding against traffic at night without lights or reflective clothing.

Another Ajman resident Parveen Backer described an incident she had witnessed.“From our building, we need to take a right turn to access the main road,” she said.

“Drivers usually check for vehicles from the left, and if clear, proceed. One day, while a driver was waiting to turn, a boy aged around 15 or 16 suddenly appeared from the right side without warning. Fortunately, the driver was moving slowly, and both escaped unharmed. Otherwise, it would have been a terrible tragedy.”

In February this year, a 15-year-old badminton player lost her life in a tragic incident when the e-scooter she was driving on got into an accident. Later, her childhood friend called for tighter rules on the vehicle to ensure such incidents don't repeat.

Timely move

According to Dr Aldah, the ban by Ajman police is timely.“Vulnerable road users can make up to 50 per cent of fatalities on the road so we must all watch out for each other,” he said, praising the swift and proactive approach to road safety regulations.

He pointed out that that safety gear, visibility, and vehicle maintenance are essential for riders in areas where scooters remain permitted. He also urged targeting awareness campaigns at schools and parents, citing recent incidents involving children, including fatalities.

Asha added that the ban would impact people she worked closely with.“My household help commutes to and from our house in an e-scooter,” she said.“This ban will definitely impact his timeliness but that is a small price to pay for his safety. He is now trying to sell it so that he can get money to find another mode of transport to commute to his accommodation.”