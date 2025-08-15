The main event in Colombo was held at 'India House', the official residence of High Commissioner of India.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha hoisted India's National Flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. He also read excerpts of the address by Hon'ble President of India to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Several cultural events added vibrancy to the celebrations, with the Sri Lanka Navy Band delivering melodious tunes embodying valour and patriotism, while students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre performed famous patriotic songs.

High Commissioner and officers of High Commission of India also paid homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial to the memory of the Indian soldiers of IPKF who made the supreme sacrifice defending peace and unity of Sri Lanka.

Special events were organized by the Assistant High Commission in Kandy, Consulate General in Jaffna and Consulate General in Hambantota as well on the momentous occasion.

Later in the day, a grand cultural evening titled“Bollywood & Beyond”, featuring Global Violin Icon Dr. L. Subramaniam and Multi-Platinum Playback Singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, had been organised to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India.

To further mark the celebrations, Havelock City Mall, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and the High Commission of India in Colombo, will host India Fest 2025, a vibrant three-day festival from August 15–17, 2025, that will showcase Indian fashion, handicrafts, cuisine, live performances, film screenings, and cultural activities, offering the public an immersive experience of India's rich heritage.

The post India's 79th Independence Day celebrated in Sri Lanka appeared first on Colombo Gazette .