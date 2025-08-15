Defense Ministry And Come Back Alive Foundation Sign Cooperation Memorandum
“We are combining the resources and energy of people who care about the fate of Ukraine. Together, we can do more for the front and for victory,” said First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan avryliuk after signing the Memorandum .
As noted, this partnership will further unite the active part of Ukrainian society-volunteers, businesses, media, and anyone else who is ready to join the cause of strengthening Ukraine's defense.Read also: Putin seeks war pause in exchange for legalization of occupied Ukrainian territory, says Zelensky
In turn, Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation, emphasized that the signing of this memorandum is a good example of how the state and civil society can work as a team to achieve a common goal-repelling Russian aggression.
As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, the Come Back Alive Charitable Foundation received 40% of its donations from individuals and 60% from businesses
Photo: gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment