Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Ministry And Come Back Alive Foundation Sign Cooperation Memorandum

2025-08-15 10:08:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense

“We are combining the resources and energy of people who care about the fate of Ukraine. Together, we can do more for the front and for victory,” said First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan avryliuk after signing the Memorandum .

As noted, this partnership will further unite the active part of Ukrainian society-volunteers, businesses, media, and anyone else who is ready to join the cause of strengthening Ukraine's defense.

In turn, Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation, emphasized that the signing of this memorandum is a good example of how the state and civil society can work as a team to achieve a common goal-repelling Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, the Come Back Alive Charitable Foundation received 40% of its donations from individuals and 60% from businesses



Photo: gov

MENAFN15082025000193011044ID1109935339

