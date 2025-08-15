403
UK To Develop AI-Powered Tech For Forecasting Crime
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The UK government has announced a new initiative to develop AI-powered technology
aimed at predicting and preventing crime.
A statement by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology statement said Friday, the project would create an interactive crime map covering England and Wales, using data from police, councils and social services to identify where crime is likely to occur and to spot early signs of anti-social behaviour.
Teams from business, universities and other sectors will work together under the Concentrations of Crime Data Challenge.
The aim is to deliver a fully operational system by 2030, as part of the government's sterling pounds 500 million (approx USD 680 million) R&D Missions Accelerator Programme.
An initial investment of 4 million sterling pounds (approx USD eight million) will support the delivery of prototypes by April 2026.
The technology will focus on crimes that make people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods, including theft, anti-social behaviour, knife crime and violent crime.
The government's stated goal is to halve knife crime and violence against women and girls within the next decade.
Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the initiative is designed to provide police with the intelligence needed to prevent crime, rather than react to incidents after they happen.
The project builds on existing Home Office work, such as mapping knife crime hotspots and the Safer Streets Initiative.(end)
