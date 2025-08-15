MAG Welding Services PTY LTD Has Been Awarded The 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Welding Service In South Canberra, ACT

ACT - MAG Welding Services PTY LTD has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Welding Service in South Canberra, a recognition that highlights their exceptional workmanship, reliability, and commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients across the ACT and southern NSW.

Established in 1999 by Graeme and Jacqui Taylor, MAG Welding Services has built a strong reputation for precision welding and fabrication across a wide range of materials including aluminium, stainless steel, mild steel, cast iron, and bronze. The company works with an impressive roster of clients such as the ACT Government, ACT Sports Grounds, ACT Parks and City Services, ACT Housing, ACTEW, ICON Water, Spotless Services, the Catholic Education Office, ANU, and CSIRO.

Their extensive service offering includes fabrication repairs, gates and fences, custom trailers and boats, heavy machinery repairs, and detailed sheet-metal work, with every job-big or small-approached with the same dedication to quality and detail. Known for their problem-solving capabilities and fast turnaround times, MAG Welding has become the go-to welding specialist for both complex commercial projects and urgent repair needs.

MAG Welding Services has earned glowing feedback from customers, with one client praising the team for“a great job installing toolboxes and ladder racks” on their work truck, along with“innovative and very useful tiedown extras.” Others have commended their“excellent service” and“rapid turnaround,” while another described Graeme and Jackie as“absolute legends,” reflecting the company's strong reputation for quality, efficiency, and friendly service.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

