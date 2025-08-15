Onehometown Getaways Opens New Office In Oxford, Mississippi To Serve Growing Demand For Vacation Rental Management

MENAFN - GetNews) OneHometown Getaways, a full-service vacation rental management company, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Oxford, Mississippi. The expansion is part of the company's mission to help second homeowners maximize their short-term rental income while providing five-star guest experiences with none of the stress.







The new office, located at 2304 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS 38655, will serve as a local hub for homeowner consultations, realtor partnerships, and on-the-ground guest and property support.

“Oxford has long been on our radar,” said Ty Ferguson , Operations Manager of OneHometown Getaways.“Between the vibrant university presence, year-round visitor demand, and strong sense of community, it's the perfect fit for our hands-on, results-driven approach.”

To mark the launch, OneHometown Getaways is offering Oxford-area homeowners a 30-day risk-free trial of its full-service management - including listing setup, dynamic pricing, guest communication, turnovers, and maintenance coordination. There are no upfront fees and no long-term contracts.







Case Study: From $0 to $8,824 in One Month

A recent case study highlights the impact of OneHometown Getaways system: a homeowner just a few hours from Oxford had zero bookings for five months. After switching to OneHometown Getaways, the property generated $8,824 in revenue within the first month - all without the owner lifting a finger.

“This is the kind of turnaround we're excited to bring to Oxford,” added Ferguson.“We've built our reputation on delivering results like this.”

Realtor Partnerships Also Available

The Oxford office will also support OneHometown's Getaways growing Realtor Referral Program , where local agents can earn a $250 bonus for every buyer they refer who joins the program. Co-branded rental income projections are available to help close deals and serve investor-focused clients.

Homeowners and realtors interested in learning more can visit OneHometown Getaways on Google Maps or to request a free property income estimate. For direct inquiries, call (662) 356-3595 .

About OneHometown Getaways

OneHometown Getaways helps second homeowners across Mississippi turn their properties into top-performing vacation rentals through full-service management. From listings and pricing to guest support and property care, OneHometown Getaways delivers hands-off income with five-star results.