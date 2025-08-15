Australian Pet Treat Pioneer Huds And Toke Leads Sustainable Protein Revolution As Global Market Embraces Alternative Nutrition

MENAFN - GetNews) Sunshine Coast company's early adoption of insect protein positions them ahead of industry transformation







COOLUM, AUSTRALIA - As the global pet industry embraces alternative proteins, with lab-grown meat dog treats recently launching in UK retail, one Australian company has been pioneering sustainable pet nutrition for years. Huds and Toke, the Sunshine Coast-based pet treat manufacturer, has been using black soldier fly larvae protein in premium pet treats since well before alternative proteins became a global phenomenon.

With the alternative protein market projected to exceed $100 billion globally and growing interest in sustainable pet nutrition, Huds and Toke's established expertise in insect-based protein positions the company as an authentic leader in the transformation of pet food.

"We've been working with insect protein for years, long before it became a trending topic," said Emma Gibbons, co-founder and 2023 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner. "Our approach has always been about finding genuinely sustainable protein sources that provide excellent nutrition for pets."

The company's pioneering approach has proven prescient as the industry shifts toward alternative proteins. Recent developments include lab-grown meat dog treats launching in UK retail at £3.49 (approximately AU$6.80) for 50 grams, highlighting the premium market emerging for alternative protein pet foods.

Proven Sustainability Approach

Huds and Toke operates from a solar-powered facility in Coolum, transforming surplus vegetables and Australian-farmed black soldier fly larvae into premium pet treats. This approach embodies circular economy principles increasingly valued by environmentally conscious pet owners.

"Black soldier fly larvae contain approximately 40% protein, 28% fat, 10% fibre, and 3% calcium," explained Gibbons. "They're highly nutritious and use significantly less water and land than traditional protein sources while helping reduce food waste."

The company has built an international presence, with products available across Australia, the United States, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, and Japan. Their notable partnership with Krispy Kreme sees Australian-made doggie doughnuts sold in US stores.

Innovation Recognition

Emma Gibbons' leadership in sustainable pet nutrition was recognised with the 2023 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. The company has also received significant government support through Trade and Investment Queensland's programs and Advance Queensland funding, reflecting official recognition of their innovative approach.

The business, which employs approximately 20 people locally, has built an entirely female team, challenging traditional industry norms while scaling from startup to international success.

Market Position

As the global pet food market continues expanding and consumers increasingly seek sustainable options, Huds and Toke's established expertise in alternative proteins positions them well for continued growth. The company's early adoption of insect protein technology provides a competitive advantage as the industry explores sustainable nutrition solutions.

About Huds and Toke

Founded in 2014 by Russell and Emma Gibbons, Huds and Toke creates premium pet treats for dogs, cats, horses, and other animals at their solar-powered manufacturing facility in Coolum, Queensland. The company has grown from a startup to an international business with products available across multiple countries, including a partnership with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in the United States.

Huds and Toke