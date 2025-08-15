Smart Space Remodeling Expands Custom Cabinetry Services For Hollywood, FL Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



Smart Space Remodeling expands its custom cabinetry services in Hollywood, FL, offering more design options for kitchens, closets, and bathrooms.

Hollywood, FL - August 15, 2025 - Smart Space Remodeling has announced expanded services for homeowners seeking custom closet cabinets in Hollywood , custom kitchen cabinets in Hollywood, and other custom cabinetry in Hollywood, FL.

The company designs, manufactures, and installs tailored cabinetry solutions for kitchens, closets, and bathrooms, helping residents maximnd style in their homes storage and style in their homes.







Expanding to Meet Growing Demand

As more homeowners in South Florida invest in home improvements, Smart Space Remodeling has broadened its capabilities to handle a wider range of cabinetry projects.

Industry reports and local contractors alike point to a growing trend: homeowners are prioritizing storage and organization as part of their renovations. Custom cabinetry allows them to make the most of their available space while choosing finishes that complement the home's interior design.

From compact condo kitchens to spacious walk-in closets, each project is custom-built to the client's specifications.

“Homeowners want storage that works for their lifestyle, not just standard measurements,” said Anton Olhovskyi, owner of Smart Space Remodeling.“Our expanded services allow us to deliver more versatile designs, premium materials, and professional installation that meets those expectations.”







Tailored Solutions for Every Room

The company's process starts with a detailed design consultation, ensuring the cabinetry is planned around the exact dimensions, needs, and aesthetic preferences of the client. Using quality materials and precise manufacturing, the team creates solutions that combine form and function.

Recent projects include:



Kitchens with integrated storage for small appliances and cookware

Closets with adjustable shelving, drawers, and accessory organizers Bathroom vanities built to maximize limited space

A Reflection of Broader Home Improvement Trends

The increased interest in customized storage mirrors a broader shift toward personalized home upgrades. According to remodeling professionals, homeowners are no longer focused solely on cosmetic changes; they're investing in features that improve day-to-day living.

Smart Space Remodeling's team says many clients begin with a single project, such as a closet upgrade, before moving on to kitchen or bathroom cabinetry once they see the benefits.

Local Expertise with a Personal Approach

Located at 2050 Stirling Rd, Smart Space Remodeling serves Hollywood, FL, and surrounding communities. Every project is managed from concept to completion by in-house professionals, ensuring consistency and quality at each stage.

The company's website offers a gallery of completed work, allowing prospective clients to explore design options before scheduling a consultation.

About Smart Space Remodeling

Smart Space Remodeling specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing custom cabinetry for kitchens, closets, and bathrooms.

Based in Hollywood, FL, the company is committed to delivering functional and visually appealing storage solutions tailored to each client's home.