Veteran Aviator John Scott Wedemeyer Urges Professionals To Train For Pressure, Not Just Performance

John Scott Wedemeyer, Rockingham, NC Marine Fighter Pilot Featured in New Interview Encouraging Resilience and Focus in High-Stakes Careers

John Scott Wedemeyer, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Gulfstream G650 pilot, is using his global platform to advocate for a mindset shift among professionals in high-pressure industries: prepare not for the moment of success, but for the moment things go wrong.

Wedemeyer's remarks come as part of a new semi-biographical feature highlighting his 20-year career as a Marine F/A-18 pilot and his nearly two decades as an international Gulfstream pilot. He draws on combat-tested leadership and decades of experience to push a clear message: Train for the stress, not just the spotlight.

“You don't rise to the occasion,” Wedemeyer says.“You fall back on your training. If your habits are strong, your decisions hold under pressure. That's true in the air, in the boardroom, or on the trading floor.”

A Lesson for London-and Beyond

In the interview, Wedemeyer connects his aviation experience to the daily demands of fast-paced industries in cities like London, where mental fatigue and decision overload are widespread. A 2023 report by Deloitte UK revealed that 52% of London professionals report feeling burnt out-with nearly 30% struggling to make clear decisions under stress.

“It's not about being fearless,” he explains.“It's about being prepared enough that you stay focused when fear shows up.”

He advocates for building daily habits that simulate high-pressure situations-whether that's clear goal-setting, mental rehearsal, or structured routines. The goal? To develop what he calls“calm in the chaos.”

From Combat Missions to Civil Flights: Leadership with Purpose

Wedemeyer's military service includes over 5300 military flight hours, 4700+ in the Hornet ( F/A-18 ), five combat tours, and multiple commendations for leadership and bravery-including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Medal with Bronze Star and Combat“V.”

Now flying Gulfstream G650s across international airspace-including regular stops in Europe-he sees parallels between his former combat missions and the daily complexity of modern professional life.

“In a cockpit at 500 knots, you have to think ahead, not react. Most people in high-stakes jobs don't give themselves that margin. They wait until the pressure's on to prepare-and by then, it's too late.”

Build Pressure-Proof Routines

Rather than pushing people to“do more,” Wedemeyer urges professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders to build quiet strength through repetition and structure.

“Discipline beats motivation. You won't always feel like doing the hard thing. But your habits will carry you through.”

He points to simple actions:



Practice decision-making under time limits

Simulate 'bad days' in training sessions

Build routines that reinforce calm thinking Step away often:“Golf and fishing keep me grounded,” he adds

The goal is to normalise preparation for adversity, not just celebrate wins.

Why It Matters Now

In a world increasingly defined by volatility-economic shifts, global conflict, AI disruption-professionals across industries need tools to stay focused when the stakes are high.

According to the Harvard Business Review, companies led by calm, decisive leaders under pressure outperform peers by up to 18% in times of crisis. But less than 36% of executives say they actively train for this skill.

“We train pilots to think clearly under stress. Why not do the same in business?” Wedemeyer asks.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About John Scott Wedemeyer

Born in Rockingham, North Carolina, John Scott Wedemeyer is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Marine Corps and a Distinguished Naval Flight School Graduate, finishing first in four different aircraft. After 20 years of service, he transitioned into international aviation, where he's flown the Gulfstream G650 for over 18 years.

He holds a degree from The Citadel and a post-graduate degree from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is an advocate for leadership through discipline, calm under pressure, and maintaining personal balance through physical hobbies like golf and fishing.

Contact:

