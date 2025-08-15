Athingforstyling Makes Home Decorating Simple With Virtual Design Services Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Athingforstyling, a boutique interior design brand based in New York, is making it easier than ever for people across the USA to create their dream homes. Led by founder and home décor expert Sara Ghalayini, the company offers virtual interior design services that are simple, affordable, and tailored to each client's needs. With over 10 years of experience and more than 300 happy clients, Athingforstyling is helping homeowners and renters transform their spaces without stress or confusion.

Many people want a beautiful home but are unsure where to start. They worry about making expensive mistakes, wasting time, or buying the wrong furniture. Some are simply too busy to manage the process on their own. Athingforstyling understands these challenges and has designed a virtual service that makes decorating easy from start to finish. Clients can enjoy the expertise of a professional designer without having to leave home or commit to large budgets.

The process of the virtual interior design service offered by Athingforstyling is straightforward. Clients begin by filling out a short questionnaire and sharing photos, room dimensions, and inspiration images. Based on this information, the Athingforstyling team creates a personalized design plan that matches the client's style, lifestyle, and budget. This plan is delivered entirely online, making it accessible to anyone in the country. Clients can choose from 2D or 3D design boards, each showing how their finished room will look. They also receive a clickable shopping list, making it easy to order all the recommended furniture and décor at their own pace.

Sara Ghalayini, the founder and principal designer, has a BA in Interior Design and has spent over a decade creating stylish, functional homes. Since launching virtual design services in 2021, she has worked with clients from coast to coast. Her approach blends beauty and practicality, ensuring that each space is both elegant and suited to everyday living. She believes that luxury should not be limited to special occasions, but should be part of daily life.

Athingforstyling is known for its attention to detail and ability to listen closely to what clients want. Every design is unique, reflecting the client's personality while making the most of the available space. Whether the look is modern and minimal, classic and timeless, or colorful and bold, the result is always intentional and well-coordinated. The brand also has no budget minimums, making high-quality design more accessible to people at different price points.

Working virtually means clients save both time and money. There is no need for lengthy in-person meetings or trips to furniture stores. Everything is handled online, with clear communication and step-by-step guidance from the design team. This convenience is especially valuable for busy professionals, families, and anyone who wants a stress-free way to improve their home.

About Athingforstyling

The company's growing reputation is built on trust, creativity, and a commitment to client satisfaction. As more people discover the benefits of virtual design, Athingforstyling is becoming a go-to choice for those who want a beautiful, functional home without the hassle. From a single room makeover to a full home redesign, the team is ready to bring elegance and comfort to any space.