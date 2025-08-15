Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Cooperation With International Partners Jordan Continues Airdropping Aid To Gaza


2025-08-15 07:12:52
Amman, August 15 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Friday conducted an airdrop operation to deliver aid to Gaza.
Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, as well as planes from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France, Italy, and Singapore participated in the operation, airdropping 82 tonnes of food and relief aid to Gaza.
JAF airdrops have reached 155 since the resumption of operations on 27 July, in addition to 344 conducted with other countries. Total aid airdropped since then by Jordanian air force has reached 770 tonnes.

