Trump Rules Out NATO Membership As Security Guarantee For Ukraine


2025-08-15 07:09:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump stated this to reporters aboard his plane en route to Anchorage, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked whether the United States was ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Trump replied: "Maybe, along with Europe and other countries, but not in the form of NATO, because that's not going to happen."

Read also: Trump plans to discuss land swap with Putin, but says decision is for Ukraine to make

Outlining his position, he said that "there are certain things that are not going to happen." However, the president noted that security guarantees for Ukraine, together with Europe, remain possible.

Trump stated earlier that Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership could be one of the conditions for reaching a peace deal with Russia.

