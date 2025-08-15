Russian Forces Strike Central Market In Sumy With Molniya Drone, One Injured
According to him,“today, after 17:00, a Russian drone, presumably a Molniya, struck the shopping rows of the central market in Sumy. The fire destroyed 10 kiosks and damaged about ten more, as well as an educational institution and several non-residential premises nearby.”
Rescue workers and emergency services responded promptly to the scene.
Due to the threat of repeated attacks, operations were temporarily suspended. The fire has since been extinguished.
“At the time of the attack, there were no employees or visitors in the market stalls. There were no casualties or injuries. A woman who was near the site of the explosion sought medical attention-she is suffering from acute stress reaction and is receiving outpatient care,” the regional governor wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck the market in central Sumy with a drone, sparking a fire.
Photo credit: Sumy RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment