Russian Forces Strike Central Market In Sumy With Molniya Drone, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a Facebook post, sharing images of the aftermath.

According to him,“today, after 17:00, a Russian drone, presumably a Molniya, struck the shopping rows of the central market in Sumy. The fire destroyed 10 kiosks and damaged about ten more, as well as an educational institution and several non-residential premises nearby.”

Rescue workers and emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

Due to the threat of repeated attacks, operations were temporarily suspended. The fire has since been extinguished.

“At the time of the attack, there were no employees or visitors in the market stalls. There were no casualties or injuries. A woman who was near the site of the explosion sought medical attention-she is suffering from acute stress reaction and is receiving outpatient care,” the regional governor wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck the market in central Sumy with a drone, sparking a fire.

Photo credit: Sumy RMA