Kalibri Launches Hummingbird Market To Modernize Hotel Market Intelligence

The platform offers highly visual, granular intelligence across 334 U.S. markets and 975 submarkets, including deep views into occupancy, ADR, RevPAR, rate segmentation, and length-of-stay patterns. Users can quickly assess market momentum, understand demand drivers, and translate performance data into actionable strategy.

"Hummingbird Market delivers a level of clarity and context that simply hasn't existed before, giving our customers the confidence to act faster and invest smarter," said Cindy Estis Green , Co-founder and CEO of Kalibri.

Early reactions from the industry have been enthusiastic.

"I'm very happy. There is a need for this product that is not out there," said Ryan Battles , Development Lead at Choice Hotels. "Kalibri is very innovative and understands this space better than anyone."

"The detailed market insights in such a digestible format allow for quick analysis," said Jeremy Gilston , Vice President at Woodworth Core Group. "This will be especially helpful as we prepare for site visits and field work, giving us an upfront understanding of a market and enabling deeper questions on the ground."

Interactive heat map visualization across all U.S. markets and submarkets, sortable by location type, chain scale, and class



Proprietary growth index to quickly pinpoint emerging opportunities



Detailed segmentation analysis, rate category breakdowns, and extended stay performance insights

Historical and current month performance data to support smarter resource allocation

Hummingbird Market is the first in a series of Kalibri innovations aimed at reshaping how the industry discovers, evaluates, and acts on growth opportunities.

Kalibri is a data and technology company advancing profitability in the hospitality industry. As the creator of the first Hospitality Profit Platform, Kalibri equips hotels with the intelligence and tools to grow cash flow, improve commercial performance, and increase asset value.

