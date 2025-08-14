Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) LA Names Marketing Maven Agency Of Record

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A CDFI, or Community Development Financial Institution, is a specialized financial institution that works to expand economic opportunity in low-income communities. CDFIs provide access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses that might otherwise be underserved by traditional financial institutions.

Marketing Maven is charged with assisting LISC LA make LA a more resilient community via more affordable housing , economic development, health and recreation, capacity building , and strategic planning efforts.

The agency will manage for LISC LA media relations, contact strategy and support, weekly social media management, quarterly event management and annual report production.

LISC LA receives funding from banks, corporations, foundations, and government agencies. It partners with community organizations, private developers, local government and schools to invest those funds in affordable housing, economic development, health and recreation, capacity building, and strategic planning efforts. This comprehensive approach builds more resilient communities throughout Los Angeles.

Nicole Williams , Executive Director, spearheads the LISC LA office, which has invested nearly $1.6 billion in affordable housing, small businesses, economic development, health, education, community safety and jobs throughout Los Angeles over the last 36 years.

"Marketing Maven is honored and excited to be chosen agency of record for LISC LA," said Lindsey Carnett , CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "We will aim highly to focus more public and media attention on the great and important work LISC LA does for local communities."

Marketing Maven's connections with local media are extensive. It has represented businesses in all industries, including professional services and not for profit organizations, since its inception more than 15 years ago.

"With the help of Marketing Maven , we aim to extend our digital footprint and shine more light on all of our efforts to improve communities, including work to improve housing, economic development, health and recreation opportunities, capacity building, and strategic planning," said Williams.

About LISC LA

With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families.

Strategies We Pursue



Strengthen existing alliances while building new collaborations to increase our impact on the progress of people and places



Develop leadership and the capacity of partners to advance our work together



Equip talent in communities with the skills and credentials to compete successfully for quality income and wealth opportunities



Invest in businesses, housing and other community infrastructure to catalyze economic, health, safety and educational mobility for individuals and communities

Drive local, regional, and national policy and system changes that foster broadly shared prosperity and well-being

For more information about LISC LA, visit Los Angeles | LISC Los Angeles

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit .

