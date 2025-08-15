Sarson Funds Names Whitney Kalmbach Chief Operations Officer

Sarson Funds, Inc. is a digital asset investment firm serving accredited investors with risk-managed cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies, with a focus on early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Indianapolis with an office in Miami, Florida. Learn more at .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.