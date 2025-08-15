Sarson Funds Names Whitney Kalmbach Chief Operations Officer
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Sarson Funds appoints Whitney Kalmbach, former U.S. Naval Intelligence officer and seasoned executive, as Chief Operations Officer.
Kalmbach will oversee operational strategy as the firm expands in early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI. Brings leadership experience spanning the U.S. Navy, intelligence community, financial services, defense contracting, and emerging technology.
Click image above to view full announcement.
Sarson Funds, Inc. is a digital asset investment firm serving accredited investors with risk-managed cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies, with a focus on early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Indianapolis with an office in Miami, Florida. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment