Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sarson Funds Names Whitney Kalmbach Chief Operations Officer


2025-08-15 07:07:27
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Sarson Funds, a digital asset investment firm focused on early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI, today announced the appointment of Whitney Kalmbach as Chief Operations Officer. In this role, she will oversee the firm's operational strategy and execution as it continues expanding its digital asset investment offerings.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sarson Funds appoints Whitney Kalmbach, former U.S. Naval Intelligence officer and seasoned executive, as Chief Operations Officer.

  • Kalmbach will oversee operational strategy as the firm expands in early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI.

  • Brings leadership experience spanning the U.S. Navy, intelligence community, financial services, defense contracting, and emerging technology.



Sarson Funds, Inc. is a digital asset investment firm serving accredited investors with risk-managed cryptocurrency and blockchain strategies, with a focus on early stage crypto projects and Decentralized AI. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Indianapolis with an office in Miami, Florida. Learn more at .

