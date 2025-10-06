Continental Introduces Acontact Tires For Autonomous Vehicle Fleets And Robotaxis

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Continental launches new tires designed for autonomous vehicle fleets and robotaxis

October 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Continental has introduced a new line of tires developed specifically for autonomous vehicle fleets, including robotaxis and shuttle services, with the first models set to be deployed in US cities such as Las Vegas and San Francisco.

The tire maker said its new aContact product line is tailored to the needs of self-driving vehicles, which face different demands compared to traditional cars. The tires are designed for extended use, improved durability, and greater efficiency to support around-the-clock operations typical of robotaxis.

Meletis Xigakis, head of research and development for Continental's original equipment business, says:“Robotaxis will soon be part of our everyday mobility.

“To ensure maximum efficiency, it is crucial they are equipped with tires made specifically for the job. That is where our aContact product line comes in – promoting safety and optimizing performance and efficiency.”

Continental explained that autonomous vehicles often operate at lower speeds and under controlled conditions but require tires that can handle long hours of service.

The company has adapted rubber compounds, tread design, and sidewall construction to meet the specific needs of fleet operators, with options available for different use cases such as city traffic, airport shuttles, and delivery services.

The aContact line emphasizes safety features such as short braking distances, strong handling in wet conditions, and lower rolling resistance to extend the range of electric autonomous vehicles. Continental has also focused on reducing external rolling noise and improving load capacity to support heavier vehicle bodies and battery packs.

The company said it is already supplying customized versions of the tires to several customers in both North America and China, where robotaxi services are becoming more common.

Continental highlighted that the development reflects its wider push into autonomous mobility solutions, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The company is investing in new materials, resource-saving production processes, and technologies aimed at extending the life cycle of its products.