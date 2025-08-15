Innovage Florida PACE Tampa And Tampa General Hospital Form Joint Venture To Elevate PACE Services In Tampa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two of the region's leading organizations team up to elevate community-based care options for seniors across Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leader in senior care through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (“PACE”), is proud to announce a new joint venture of its Tampa, Florida center, located at 4520 Seedling Circle, Tampa, Florida 33614 with Tampa General Hospital (TGH).

This joint venture unites two mission-driven organizations dedicated to helping older adults in Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties to live healthier, more independent lives. InnovAge expects the joint venture with Tampa General to elevate a shared commitment to expanding innovative community-based care options and improve access to quality care, particularly for the clinically frail and underserved seniors in the market.

A Shared Commitment to Tampa Seniors

Tampa General Hospital is the #1 hospital in the Tampa Bay region for the 10th consecutive year, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2025–2026 Best Hospitals rankings. Recognized nationally as among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in Geriatrics, Tampa General is the region's only academic health system and a trusted source of high-quality, complex care for the senior population. Tampa General's commitment to maintaining optimal health for seniors and providing world-class care tailored to their unique needs is also recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System, at the highest level of designation-“Committed to Care Excellence.”

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a proven care model designed to help seniors live independently at home while receiving the health care and support they need. PACE delivers fully coordinated medical, dental, therapy, and social services-along with transportation and in-home support. An interdisciplinary care team works closely with each participant to create a personalized plan that promotes health, dignity and quality of life, often at no cost for those with dual Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tampa General Hospital, an organization that shares our deep commitment to improving the health and quality of life of the communities we serve,” said Patrick Blair, InnovAge CEO.“Together, we will bring the proven benefits of PACE to more seniors in the Tampa Bay area, helping them live safely and independently at home while receiving the comprehensive care they need. Tampa General's reputation for clinical excellence and community leadership makes them an ideal partner for InnovAge, and we are excited about the positive impact we can create together.”

“Innovation is in our DNA and we look for partners who share that same philosophy,” said John Couris, Tampa General Hospital President and CEO.“InnovAge shares our vision of a healthier community for everyone, including our most vulnerable seniors. This joint venture reflects our mutual dedication to expanding access, creating innovative solutions and making a lasting difference in the lives of older adults in Tampa Bay.”

The InnovAge Florida PACE center in Tampa has one of the largest footprints in the nation, with a 35,000-square-foot facility that can serve approximately 1,300 seniors. It offers primary and specialty medical care, dental services, rehabilitation therapies, transportation, meals, and engaging social activities-coordinated by a dedicated care team to help participants remain independent and connected to their community.

