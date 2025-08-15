Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Solid Waste Collection Device To Prevent Toilet Clogs And Improve Restroom Hygiene

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph V. of Joliet, IL is the creator of the Waste Eliminator, an innovative human solid waste collection device designed to be installed on standard toilet seats to intercept solid waste before it enters the toilet bowl. The device reduces the incidence of clogs and supports improved sanitation in residential, commercial, and institutional restroom settings.Toilet blockages caused by the accumulation of solid waste combined with toilet paper are a frequent source of plumbing issues and unsanitary conditions. Clearing these clogs often requires manual intervention, which can be inconvenient, unpleasant, and potentially hazardous. Existing toilet designs do not typically prevent the introduction of larger waste particles into the drain system.The Waste Eliminator attaches easily to the toilet seat using adjustable mounting brackets, positioning its plastic collection tray directly above the toilet bowl. Integrated, replaceable biodegradable filters within the tray capture solid waste, which can then be manually removed before flushing. The device features a smaller diameter hole and an attached tube that allows liquid waste and small particles to pass freely into the toilet to maintain normal flushing function.Key features and benefits include:.Solid Waste Interception: collects solid waste prior to entering the toilet bowl to reduce the risk of clogs and plumbing blockages..Adjustable Toilet Seat Mounting: easily attaches to a variety of toilet seat sizes using adjustable brackets to ensure secure and stable positioning..Integrated Replaceable Biodegradable Filters: filters capture larger particles while permitting liquid and smaller waste to pass through the system..Supports Sanitation and Maintenance: minimizes manual clog clearing, reducing exposure to unsanitary conditions and plumbing service needs.This product is designed for use in homes, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and other venues where restroom maintenance and hygiene are priorities. Its simple installation and effective waste management help protect plumbing infrastructure and improve user experience.Joseph filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Waste Eliminator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Waste Eliminator can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

