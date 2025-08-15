SNF To Acquire Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC

RICEBORO, Ga., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNF, the global leader in water-soluble polymers, today announced the acquisition of Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC ("Obsidian"), a leading provider of specialty chemical solutions primarily for completion operations in the oil and gas industry.

Based in Midland, Texas, Obsidian has grown rapidly to become a trusted solutions provider to the Permian Basin. The company offers one of the largest bulk storage capacities in the basin, along with a substantial manufacturing footprint. This acquisition will enable SNF to serve customers more quickly and efficiently with a broader portfolio, offering customized chemical formulations for stimulation, acidizing, drill-out, cementing, and produced water treatment-enhancing asset integrity and optimizing production.

"SNF Oil & Gas is committed to enhancing our infrastructure to meet customer service and product requirements. The acquisition of Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC exemplifies our ongoing dedication to delivering innovative and customized solutions to the oil and gas industry," said Brian Satterfield, VP of SNF Oil and Gas.

The integration timeline for Obsidian will be communicated in due course.

About SNF

SNF is a specialty chemical group based in Andrézieux, France, whose products contribute to treating, recycling, and preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF operates on all continents and employs 8,800 people worldwide, including 2,540 in the U.S. Innovation and movement toward a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are key drivers of SNF's growth, helping the company achieve a turnover of €4.7 billion in 2024.

