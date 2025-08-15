SNF To Acquire Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC
RICEBORO, Ga., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNF, the global leader in water-soluble polymers, today announced the acquisition of Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC ("Obsidian"), a leading provider of specialty chemical solutions primarily for completion operations in the oil and gas industry.
Based in Midland, Texas, Obsidian has grown rapidly to become a trusted solutions provider to the Permian Basin. The company offers one of the largest bulk storage capacities in the basin, along with a substantial manufacturing footprint. This acquisition will enable SNF to serve customers more quickly and efficiently with a broader portfolio, offering customized chemical formulations for stimulation, acidizing, drill-out, cementing, and produced water treatment-enhancing asset integrity and optimizing production.
"SNF Oil & Gas is committed to enhancing our infrastructure to meet customer service and product requirements. The acquisition of Obsidian Chemical Solutions LLC exemplifies our ongoing dedication to delivering innovative and customized solutions to the oil and gas industry," said Brian Satterfield, VP of SNF Oil and Gas.
The integration timeline for Obsidian will be communicated in due course.
About SNF
SNF is a specialty chemical group based in Andrézieux, France, whose products contribute to treating, recycling, and preserving water, saving energy, and reducing carbon footprint. A pioneer in soft chemistry, SNF operates on all continents and employs 8,800 people worldwide, including 2,540 in the U.S. Innovation and movement toward a cleaner, less carbon-intensive world are key drivers of SNF's growth, helping the company achieve a turnover of €4.7 billion in 2024.
For more information, please visit .
Contact:
John Pittman, President
912.884.3366
[email protected]
SOURCE SNF Holding CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment