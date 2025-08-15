Rockbell Software Sdn Bhd Announces E-Invoicing Readiness For LHDN Myinvois

Rockbell Software Sdn Bhd offers a wide range of solutions including accounting software, payroll software, inventory and point-of-sale (POS) software.

- Ng Mi Li, Director

MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rockbell Software Sdn Bhd announced that its systems are e-Invoice ready for Malaysia's LHDN MyInvois program. The company provides accounting software for SMEs, and the e-Invoicing capability includes direct submission to LHDN, validation status within the system, and automated record keeping aligned to the framework.

In addition to accounting software, Rockbell supplies payroll software , inventory tools, and point of sale solutions. POS support is integrated with invoicing workflows so frontline transactions can be issued and stored in a compliant manner. The company is working with customers on onboarding and configuration ahead of full implementation anticipated in 2026.

Key E-Invoice functions

* Generate and submit e-Invoices to LHDN via MyInvois

* Receive validation responses in system

* Automate issuance and record keeping in line with e-Invoicing requirements

* Configure timelines according to LHDN implementation phases

"E-Invoice adoption may seem daunting for SMEs, but with the right tools and guidance, it becomes a seamless process. Rockbell offers customised solutions to help companies comply with LHDN requirements while improving operational efficiency. We also encourage SMEs to take advantage of the government's push for digitalisation. Rockbell's role is not only to provide reliable software but also to guide businesses in aligning their operations with grant eligibility and long-term growth," according to Ng Mi Li, Director.

Government-Backed Support: MSME Digital Grant MADANI & Hawker Grant

Rockbell Software is an authorised digitalisation partner for the MSME Digital Grant MADANI and the Hawker Grant. The MSME Digital Grant MADANI provides eligible micro, small, and medium enterprises with up to RM5,000 or a 50 percent subsidy for approved digital solutions. The Hawker Grant provides a one-off subsidy of RM1,000 for hawkers and small traders to purchase a certified point of sale system.

As a grant partner, Rockbell helps eligible businesses:

* Understand their digitalisation needs

* Choose the right software package

* Apply for the grant with guided documentation

* Kickstart their digital journey with minimal financial strain

About Rockbell Software Sdn Bhd

Rockbell Software Sdn Bhd develops business software for Malaysian SMEs, including accounting, payroll, inventory, and point of sale systems. The company supports organisations in retail, food and beverage, and services.

