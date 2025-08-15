Safetysam Unveils Worksafe Greta Safety Boot

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2025 – SafetySam, Singapore's provider of safety solutions and workwear, is proud to announce a new product launch-the WORKSafe Greta Safety Boot.

Born from Craftsmanship, Built for the Field

Known as“Generally Resistant Enough To Anything”, the Greta boot is a rugged innovation designed for industrial professionals who rely on their footwear every day. The new product launch demonstrates the blend of traditional leather craftsmanship with cutting-edge safety performance.

After the success of its sneaker-style WORKSafe Starfire, SafetySam sought to create something more timeless. Inspired by classic leather boots and the designer's own appreciation for Goodyear-welted construction, Greta was developed to meet a clear gap in the Singapore market: a durable, stylish, and functional safety boot that doesn't compromise in wet or high-intensity work environments.

“Cemented and injection-moulded soles just don't cut it in our humid climate,” said Jeffrey Seah, General Manager at PDS International.“We needed a boot that wouldn't split, would age well, and still meet the demands of modern workers.”

What Sets Greta Apart

Greta is certified to EN ISO 20345:2022+A1:2024 and SS513:2005. It has been field-tested and endorsed by workers across construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. The new product launch introduces a range of features to deliver protection, performance, and durability.



Goodyear-Welted Construction for water resistance and long-lasting durability (WR).

Natural Latex Outsole with superior grip and hot contact resistance (HRO).

Free Lacing System for quick on-and-off without sacrificing style.

Metatarsal Impact Gel Guard (M) to shield the top of the foot.

Penetration-Resistant Sole (PS) that's non-metallic yet highly protective.

Antistatic Protection (A) to guard against electrostatic discharge.

Energy Absorption Heel (E) and PU/PE insole for fatigue-free comfort over long shifts. HBR lining is a waterproof, breathable membrane that contributes to the overall shoe achieving S7S compliance.

Who Is Greta For?

The new product launch targets the following groups:



Construction and Civil Engineering – where falling objects and heavy impacts are daily risks.

Oil and Gas / Marine – where exposure to fluids, heat, and slippery surfaces is constant.

Heavy Manufacturing – where hot metals, debris, and rough terrain challenge every step. Logistics and Warehousing – where long hours on concrete demand both comfort and support.



The Story Behind the Boot: Greta and the Wild West

As with all great WORKSafe products, Greta is brought to life through SafetySam's original comic series. This time, Sam is thrust into a Wild West multiverse-a tribute to the rugged origins of leather boots. There, he combines old-world techniques with modern safety innovations, mirroring the real-world development process behind Greta.

“The Wild West aesthetic captures the spirit of Greta-gritty, independent, and ready for anything,” as revealed by Crystal Heng, Marketing Manager at PDS International.“It's a fun, narrative-driven way to express the soul of the product.”

The comic not only reflects the journey of a boot but also conveys a belief: workwear can be both legendary and practical.

Authentic Launch, Real Connections

The product launch is in line with SafetySam's long-standing community-those who've supported the brand's evolution from the ground up. The campaign now expands across digital platforms, social media, and storytelling content designed to resonate with both seasoned tradespeople and a new generation of users.

Notably, SafetySam is actively exploring partnerships. It is seeking content creators, industrial influencers, and distributors who share the same appreciation for quality craftsmanship and purpose-driven gear.