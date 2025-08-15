Lindt & Sprüngli Reportedly Considering Shifting Easter Bunny Production To US

Lindt & Sprüngli Reportedly Considering Shifting Easter Bunny Production To US
-
Production for the Canadian market could move to Europe for this purpose.
The plan would involve investments of up to $10 million (CHF8 million) to produce bunnies, Santas and other hollow chocolate figures in the US, the news agency quoted insiders as saying on Friday. These are currently produced in Germany and would therefore be subject to an import duty of 15%.
Lindt & Sprüngli is also considering shifting production for the Canadian market from its plant in Boston to European sites in order to avoid retaliatory tariffs that Canada has imposed on the US.
The company declined to comment on the specific plans. However, Lindt & Sprüngli has been evaluating further investment in production capacity in the US for several years, a media spokesperson told AWP. Capacities at the production site in Stratham (New Hampshire) are currently being expanded.
“Irrespective of the tariffs, we are constantly working to make our production and internal supply chains more efficient. This also includes reviewing which products are manufactured at which production sites and for which markets,” the spokesperson said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
+ The pioneers of Switzerland's 'Chocolate Revolution'
