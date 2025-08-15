Ainewsbreaks Glidelogic Corp. (USOTC: GDLG) Launches Advanced AI-Powered Researchmind Globally

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Glidelogic (USOTC: GDLG) today announced the worldwide rollout of its upgraded ResearchMind platform after four months of invitation-only beta testing. Now available for $24.99 per full analysis report, the release integrates OpenAI GPT-5 and Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1 in its Pro version for academic partners, offering enhanced natural-language comprehension, domain adaptation and reasoning depth. Key improvements include extended reasoning time for deeper multi-stage analysis and expanded iteration cycles for more accurate, publication-ready proposals.“Our vision has always been to make AI an active collaborator in hypothesis formation-not just a productivity tool,” said CEO Fred (Yitian) Xue.“Leveraging compute as equity is a strategic direction for us, aligning academic advancement with infrastructure investment.”

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company is dedicated to advancing research innovation through strategic academic partnerships, compute-as-equity models, and continuous large-language-model integration.

