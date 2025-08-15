TYM Awarded The 2025 Dealer's Choice Award By The North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA)
"These scores are extremely meaningful to us, as they represent the voices of tractor dealers-our most important customers and business partners," said Peter Kim, Executive Vice President of TYM North America. "We're incredibly proud of our team members in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Oregon. Their unwavering commitment to supporting our dealers with respect and integrity each day is what drives these results."
TYM was rated #1 by dealers in the following six categories:
-
Overall Satisfaction
Product Availability
Return Privileges
Communication with Management
Warranty Payments
Response to Dealer Needs & Concerns
TYM sincerely thanks our dedicated employees and our outstanding dealer network across the United States and Canada for their continued confidence in our brand. Despite a challenging year for farmers, the agriculture industry, and equipment sales, the TYM team remains focused on driving growth in the North American market.
Our tractors are proudly assembled in four states, with models ranging from 22-horsepower subcompacts to 130-horsepower utility tractors. As both a designer and manufacturer, TYM produces tractors, attachments, and diesel engines that work seamlessly together to support residential, agricultural, and light commercial needs.
The North American Dealer's Choice Award is an evaluation of manufacturer satisfaction organized by the North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA), a globally respected association for agricultural machinery dealers. Each year, they conduct a dealer-manufacturer survey covering a total of twelve operational aspects, from product quality to customer service, and award companies that receive the highest ratings in each category.
About TYM North America
At TYM, we create tractors that combine alluring form, advanced function, and accessible value. Crafted through our expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing, our tractors help people overcome obstacles as they shape the world around them. Headquartered in Korea with distribution across North America, Europe, and Asia, and assembly operations in the USA, TYM has been empowering customers for over 70 years.
To learn more or Find a TYM Dealer: . To become a dealer, you can visit us and get started at .
SOURCE TYM North America
