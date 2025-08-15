Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Potty Training Accessory (SGM-538)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would make potty training a less stressful and more positive experience for parents and children," said an inventor, from New Palestine, Ind., "so I invented THE POTTY PARTNER. My design could help provide a positive transition from diapers to toilet use, and it could allow for successful training in a shorter time or at an earlier age."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for toilet training a child. In doing so, it would teach young children how to use the toilet in a positive and non-stressful manner. It also could help with safety issues. As a result, it could help simplify the task of toilet training. The invention features a durable and novel design that is easy to attach, use, and clean so it is ideal for parents with infants and children ages 3 and younger. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-538, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

