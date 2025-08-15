Jacob Bethell Set To Become England's Youngest Men's Captain In Absence Of Brook

MENAFN - IANS) London, Aug 15 (IANS) Jacob Bethell will become England's youngest men's captain, when they visit Ireland for a three match T20I series starting from September 17.

The 21-year-old allrounder has been handed the reins for the T20I series in Ireland, stepping in for regular skipper Harry Brook, who is being rested along with other all-format players as part of workload management.

Bethell will eclipse a record that has stood for more than 135 years, surpassing Monty Bowden, who was 23 years and 144 days when he led England in Cape Town during the 1888–89 Test tour of South Africa.

His appointment continues a remarkable ascent that began with standout youth performances and has been accelerated by his leadership qualities in England's white-ball setup.

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage,” England men's selector Luke Wright said.

The announcement came alongside another significant first: 21-year-old fast bowler Sonny Baker earning his maiden England call-up for the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Capable of hitting speeds around 90mph, Baker's performances for Hampshire, Manchester Originals, and the England Lions over the winter have cemented his place as one of the country's most promising quicks.

“Sonny is a player we have identified for a while and he was impressive during the England Lions tours last winter. He has carried that form into this season in white-ball cricket with Hampshire and Manchester Originals and deservedly gets his opportunity,” Wright said.

Baker is named in both the South Africa ODI squad and the Ireland T20I group, joining a largely settled limited-overs core. Rehan Ahmed, after a prolific summer with the bat, returns to the ODI side and is included in all three squads. Tom Hartley and Matthew Potts will also feature in Ireland.

South Africa will tour for three ODIs and three T20Is to conclude England's home season, before the trip to Malahide for the Ireland games. With Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith rested for the Ireland leg, Marcus Trescothick will stand in for Brendon McCullum as head coach.

England ODI squad v South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England T20I squad v South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England T20I squad v Ireland: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.