Signature Global Park's Residents Protest Against The Builder's Unfulfilled Promises
According to the residents, the builder had assured them of connectivity to a 24-meter-wide road, high-quality construction, and proper maintenance services. However, they claim that none of these promises have been fulfilled
They claim that despite spending crores of rupees, the 1,300 families who live there are severely inconvenienced by the lack of basic amenities and a suitable access road to the community.
Many residents expressed concern that their children face difficulties commuting to and from school, which is an unwanted situation for them.
A resident named Monica told the media that there are insufficient safety precautions for women, no maintenance service, and improper road connectivity.
Ashutosh Ojha, a resident of J-56 on the third floor, pointed out that connectivity is a significant issue because taxi services like Ola and Uber won't visit the area. "It is very hard to leave here in an emergency," he stated.
Another resident was dissatisfied with the quality of the construction, saying that it was not up to par with small local builders.
He claimed that although he had paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for maintenance, the maintenance workers told him they were on strike because their salaries had not been paid when he called for help on Saturday.
Residents said they had invested their hard-earned money with the belief that a reputed brand would provide them with a better living experience. Instead, they feel cheated and helpless.
The locals pledged to keep fighting the builder's alleged carelessness and arbitrary actions. Additionally, they have called on the administration to act swiftly against the builder and guarantee the provision of their due facilities.
