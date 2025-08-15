Atlantic Natural Food Confirms Completion Of Sale Of Loma Linda Shelf Stable Plant Based Foods Business Unit

Bid process completed for ANF's award-winning Loma Linda®, neatTM and TUNOTM brands

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods , LLC (ANF), a leading shelf-stable manufacturer of award-winning Loma Linda®, neatTM and TUNOTM brands, has confirmed the completion of the sale of select assets under Century Pacific North America. The company has completed the Bid Process for the sale of its iconic Loma Linda®, neatTM, and TUNOTM business units, as well as Kaffree RomaTM, approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

For the past two years, ANF has been in the process of transitioning certain production of Loma Linda legacy products into the operations of Century Pacific, transferring selected equipment and dedicating key resources. This process has been led by Kelly Krause, EVP and Chief Development Officer of ANF.

"As we look back on the last 20 years of production, it's been a unique journey, and we want to ensure the next 20 years of food production are fruitful for the plant-based community," said Douglas Hines, Chairman and founder of Atlantic Natural Foods. "We are building a generational future for the Seventh Day Adventist community, along with the world's vegan consumers who look to Loma Linda for their daily food staples."

In 1980, Hines began trade with Century Pacific's founder, Ricardo Po, an amazing entrepreneur in Asia. Po saw an opportunity to create leadership in the food industry in the Philippines and expand around the world. His dream, coupled with pure grit, delivered success. Today, the company is continuing this legacy with the completion of the transaction under the leadership of the Po family, which operates with the same principles upon which the company was founded.

Christopher Po, Executive Chairman of Century Pacific, is committed to delivering related food solutions that ensures global access to all consumers of healthy food. Meanwhile, his brother Teodoro, (Ted) Po, Century Pacific's President and CEO, is leading shoulder to shoulder to create a $1.4 Billion global business, including their own UnMeat brand of plant-based product.

"Over forty-five years later, I am proud to have witnessed the growth that has been built with true vision and generational purpose at Century Pacific. It is my pleasure to confirm the announcement as the baton passes to Century. It was a painful path to get here but allows a continuation of Loma Linda with supply to over 30 countries, and I am confident that the legacy will continue," added Hines.

There will be a transition period over the next 60 days and the parties will be reaching out to all markets. Effective Thursday, August 15, Loma Linda will be shipping and delivering products that were created 130 years ago by John Kellogg under its new ownership.

About Century Pacific LTD

Century Pacific North America is a subsidiary of Century Pacific Food, Inc. , one of the leading food companies in the Philippines, focused on providing affordable nutrition to its broad consumer base. The company has an extensive global presence, available in approximately 80 markets worldwide. The group is home to market leading food brands and a pioneer in large scale plant-based meat alternatives with its brand, unMEAT. To date, unMEAT is available in about 13,000 points of sale globally.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNOTM, neat® and Kaffree RomaTM brand products. Its mission has been to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K., EU, Korea, Canada, Barbados, South Africa, and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsay Anthony

Lately Collective

[email protected]

760-505-7488

SOURCE Atlantic Natural Foods

