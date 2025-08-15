Montenegro Secures UAE Aid For Wildfire Suppression
This was agreed during a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, and His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.
During discussion about the possibilities of providing interstate support to prevent further spread of fires and mitigate the damage in affected areas, Prime Minister Spajić spoke with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister, who expressed strong solidarity with the people of Montenegro and confirmed the UAE's readiness to provide assistance and necessary resources to reduce the consequences of the fires.
Prime Minister Spajić expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for the friendly gesture and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in overcoming the current situation. “Your support, coming at the most important moment for Montenegro, is yet another confirmation of the exceptionally friendly relations between our countries,” Spajić stated.
